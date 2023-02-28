AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 56,429 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,697 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,429 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 50,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 304,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 25,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CM opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.30. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $65.81.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 14.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a $0.639 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 64.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

