AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,317 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 36,855 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $50.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.98. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Susquehanna lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

