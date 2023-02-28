Altus Group Limited Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altus Group in a report issued on Friday, February 24th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Altus Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Altus Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight Capital set a C$70.00 price target on Altus Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altus Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$70.56.

Shares of TSE:AIF opened at C$60.74 on Monday. Altus Group has a 52-week low of C$41.27 and a 52-week high of C$61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$56.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$52.29. The firm has a market cap of C$2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,037.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, Director Alex Probyn sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.89, for a total value of C$350,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,521,476.37. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,000.00%.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

