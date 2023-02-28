Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Given New C$73.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets to C$73.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASGTF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Altus Group Stock Performance

ASGTF opened at $40.48 on Friday. Altus Group has a 1-year low of $31.97 and a 1-year high of $48.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.32.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, software, and technology-related services.

