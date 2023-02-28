Amarin (AMRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMRN opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. Amarin has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.74. The stock has a market cap of $743.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 718,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 114,314 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Amarin by 292.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,923,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,279 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 289.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,027,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,654,000 after acquiring an additional 16,373,362 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 410,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.30 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.38.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

