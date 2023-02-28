Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.25% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMRC. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.17.
Ameresco Stock Up 3.1 %
NYSE AMRC opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.03.
Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.
