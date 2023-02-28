American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Stake Increased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 277.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,344 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 11.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average is $9.07. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXL shares. Barclays cut their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

