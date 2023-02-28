American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Lifted by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,117 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 34,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of American Express by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 23,962 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of American Express by 759.6% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 448,604 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $60,521,000 after purchasing an additional 396,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE AXP opened at $173.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $195.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AXP. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

