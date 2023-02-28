Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 265 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3,228.6% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 129,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after buying an additional 125,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,957,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,007,000 after buying an additional 32,585 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $50.54 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $42.22 and a 1-year high of $56.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average of $48.57. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.