Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 770,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,841,000 after buying an additional 48,832 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 38.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,776,000 after buying an additional 187,888 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,909,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 192,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,420,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 56.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after buying an additional 37,142 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

XMMO opened at $78.37 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $68.22 and a 52-week high of $89.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.17.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

