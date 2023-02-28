Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $70,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BIV opened at $74.38 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $85.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.68 and a 200 day moving average of $75.19.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

