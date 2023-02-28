Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,223,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,300,000 after acquiring an additional 172,639 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 705.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 83,212 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1,942.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 68,834 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 34,771 shares during the period.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKW stock opened at $49.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.01. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $94.67.

