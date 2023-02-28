Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 49,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 32,253 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 53.6% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 96,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 33,751 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 51,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 556.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average of $24.75. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $28.32.
