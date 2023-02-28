Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,422 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.65. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72.

