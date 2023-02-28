Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,113 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,527 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 470,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,601,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in CVS Health by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 13,813 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CVS opened at $84.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $108.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.37 and a 200 day moving average of $95.30. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $84.60 and a 52-week high of $109.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.56%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

