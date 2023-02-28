Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UCON. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,738,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 904.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 722,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after acquiring an additional 650,494 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 71.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,368,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,586,000 after acquiring an additional 569,697 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $11,771,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $10,907,000.

UCON stock opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.27.

