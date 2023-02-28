Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,456 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QYLD. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 70.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 29,401 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,646,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 33.9% during the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at $686,000.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average of $16.52. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $21.09.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.22%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

