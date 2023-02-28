Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.36% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XMHQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 62.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $74.06 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $61.49 and a 52-week high of $79.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.42.

