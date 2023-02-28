Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,483 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.50.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $158.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.87. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.09 and a 52-week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $8.70. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -10.35%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

