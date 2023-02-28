Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Blackstone by 133.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $89.93 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $132.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.43 and a 200-day moving average of $89.47.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at $324,859,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,672,068 shares of company stock valued at $69,683,744. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Further Reading

