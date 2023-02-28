Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,160 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 84,287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after buying an additional 20,612 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,113,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 296.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,395 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 199,914 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $43,287,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $201.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $190.99 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.73.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.11.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.