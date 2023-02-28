Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 253,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after buying an additional 26,211 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $47.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.41. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.