Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 217,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,242,000 after purchasing an additional 94,098 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $77.15 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $86.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.88 and a 200 day moving average of $74.82.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

