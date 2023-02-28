Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,068 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,034 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 26.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 12.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $16,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in FedEx by 5.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,784,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 14.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 793,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $117,790,000 after buying an additional 32,968 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $204.06 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76. The stock has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.25.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.16.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Articles

