Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,453 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in General Mills by 9.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 113,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 29.3% in the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 639,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,005,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 12.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 124,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,536,000 after buying an additional 13,707 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

Insider Activity

General Mills Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $80.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.72. The firm has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.