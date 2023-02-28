Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,643 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOGet Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 199.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Altria Group by 866.7% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $46.54 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.23. The firm has a market cap of $83.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 283.14% and a net margin of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.87%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

