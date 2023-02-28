Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 245 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,758 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.48.

NYSE:TGT opened at $166.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.19. The company has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

