Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 867 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 124.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1,138.5% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 89.1% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Duke Energy Trading Down 1.1 %
Duke Energy stock opened at $95.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.46. The firm has a market cap of $73.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.41.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Duke Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 121.08%.
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duke Energy (DUK)
- Want Monthly Income? Here’s 3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Monthly
- What is the Best Dividend ETF?
- AI Cloud-Monitoring Revenue Sends Dynatrace Shares Higher
- Why Government Contracts are a Blessing and Curse for Rocket Lab
- Livent Pullback Presents an Electric Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.