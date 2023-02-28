Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 867 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 124.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1,138.5% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 89.1% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.64.

Duke Energy stock opened at $95.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.46. The firm has a market cap of $73.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 121.08%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading

