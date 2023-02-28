Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at $16,602,410.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at $350,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,453 shares of company stock worth $5,794,652 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.24.

NYSE:ROK opened at $294.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $299.40. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.28.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

