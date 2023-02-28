Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7,688.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $78.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.13. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $66.04 and a 1-year high of $88.02.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.