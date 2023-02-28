Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 134 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $232.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.97 and a 200-day moving average of $224.62. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $265.24.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

