Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,669 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 368.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $118.32 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $90.87 and a twelve month high of $132.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.95. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.