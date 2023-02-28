Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 460 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 257,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,700,000 after acquiring an additional 8,649 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 234,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,652,000 after acquiring an additional 11,896 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 117.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 57,546 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 107.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 42,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 147.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 46,686 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:IYJ opened at $100.24 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $158.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.06 and a 200-day moving average of $96.16.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

