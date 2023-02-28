Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 799 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFUS. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $69,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $92,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $43.39 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $50.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.64.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.