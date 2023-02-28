Analysts Issue Forecasts for Editas Medicine, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Editas Medicine in a research note issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits expects that the company will earn ($3.09) per share for the year. Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Editas Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($3.03) per share.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 1,118.32% and a negative return on equity of 50.28%. The business’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share.

Editas Medicine Price Performance

Several other research firms also recently commented on EDIT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $9.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $623.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.57. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59.

Insider Activity

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $41,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,269.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $41,455.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,269.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $26,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,955.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,175 shares of company stock worth $86,572 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,219,000 after buying an additional 2,399,852 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 4,346.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,016,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 994,020 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,650,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,635,000 after purchasing an additional 993,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,355,000 after purchasing an additional 841,894 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after purchasing an additional 675,300 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Further Reading

