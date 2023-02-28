Analysts Offer Predictions for Quebecor’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Quebecor in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the company will post earnings of $3.40 per share for the year.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Quebecor Price Performance

Quebecor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.