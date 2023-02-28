Analysts Set Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Price Target at C$228.25

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$228.25.

BYD has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$205.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$221.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$217.00 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$117.48 and a 52 week high of C$222.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$210.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$199.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.30. The company has a market cap of C$4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Boyd Group Services Increases Dividend

About Boyd Group Services

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 29.65%.

(Get Rating)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.