Analysts Set Expectations for Trustmark Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trustmark in a research report issued on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trustmark’s current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $225.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of Trustmark to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trustmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $29.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.29. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $38.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 79.31%.

In related news, Director Tracy T. Conerly bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $42,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $42,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trustmark by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,571,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,299,000 after buying an additional 131,993 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,946,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,763,000 after buying an additional 24,265 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Trustmark by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,689,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,807,000 after buying an additional 79,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trustmark by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,506,000 after buying an additional 33,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 872,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after purchasing an additional 246,723 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

