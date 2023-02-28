Analysts Set Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Price Target at $150.00

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.00.

DGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX stock opened at $138.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.94. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $158.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.9% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 130,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,046,000 after purchasing an additional 17,002 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 14.8% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.1% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 71.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

See Also

