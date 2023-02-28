Analysts Set Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Target Price at $145.81

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.81.

Several research firms recently commented on YUM. Barclays boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

YUM stock opened at $126.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.72. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $133.77. The company has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 318.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 75,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,642,000 after buying an additional 57,285 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.