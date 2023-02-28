Analyzing Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) & Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) and Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kymera Therapeutics and Exscientia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kymera Therapeutics 0 5 5 0 2.50 Exscientia 0 1 2 0 2.67

Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $46.90, indicating a potential upside of 46.88%. Exscientia has a consensus price target of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 147.11%. Given Exscientia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Exscientia is more favorable than Kymera Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kymera Therapeutics has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exscientia has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

22.4% of Exscientia shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Exscientia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and Exscientia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kymera Therapeutics -330.60% -33.84% -26.60% Exscientia -405.81% -18.43% -14.66%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and Exscientia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kymera Therapeutics $46.83 million 37.62 -$154.81 million ($2.88) -11.09 Exscientia $24.55 million 31.22 -$67.70 million ($1.99) -3.19

Exscientia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kymera Therapeutics. Kymera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exscientia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Exscientia beats Kymera Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Exscientia

(Get Rating)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection. In addition, the company focuses on small molecule drug candidates. Its platform enables to design candidate drug molecules, as well as to provide patients with drug therapies through AI guided assessment. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.