Analyzing Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) and QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ)

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) and QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and QHSLab’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tactile Systems Technology $246.79 million 1.21 -$17.87 million ($0.89) -16.56 QHSLab $1.41 million 0.85 -$770,000.00 N/A N/A

QHSLab has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tactile Systems Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tactile Systems Technology -7.24% -3.11% -1.48% QHSLab -80.41% -191.35% -48.94%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and QHSLab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QHSLab has a beta of -1.14, meaning that its share price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.0% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.2% of QHSLab shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and QHSLab, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tactile Systems Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 QHSLab 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tactile Systems Technology currently has a consensus price target of $23.33, suggesting a potential upside of 58.30%. Given Tactile Systems Technology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tactile Systems Technology is more favorable than QHSLab.

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology beats QHSLab on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tactile Systems Technology

(Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The firm focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures. The company was founded on January 30, 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

About QHSLab

(Get Rating)

QHSLab, Inc. operates as a medical device technology and software as a service company. It focuses on enabling primary care physicians to increase their revenues by providing them with relevant, value-based tools to evaluate, and treat chronic disease through reimbursable procedures. Its products will enable physicians to diagnose and treat patients with chronic diseases which they historically have referred to specialists. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.