Analyzing Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) & Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT)

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Rating) and Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avalon GloboCare and Wilhelmina International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon GloboCare $1.39 million 17.52 -$9.09 million ($1.30) -1.87 Wilhelmina International $56.81 million 0.40 $4.52 million $0.69 6.41

Wilhelmina International has higher revenue and earnings than Avalon GloboCare. Avalon GloboCare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wilhelmina International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon GloboCare 0 0 0 0 N/A Wilhelmina International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Avalon GloboCare and Wilhelmina International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Avalon GloboCare and Wilhelmina International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon GloboCare -955.48% -460.58% -97.43% Wilhelmina International 5.43% 16.08% 9.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Avalon GloboCare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Wilhelmina International shares are held by institutional investors. 64.0% of Avalon GloboCare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 66.7% of Wilhelmina International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Avalon GloboCare has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wilhelmina International has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wilhelmina International beats Avalon GloboCare on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avalon GloboCare

Avalon GloboCare Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development of biotechnology and the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Operating, Medical Related Consulting Services, and Development Services & Sales of Developed Products. It offers regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, exosome technology, and rehabilitation medicine through Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms. The company was founded on July 28, 2014 and is headquartered in Freehold, NJ.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc. engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services. The Celebrity Management division seeks to secure endorsement and spokesperson work for celebrities from the worlds of sports, music, and entertainment. The Licensing and Branding Associations division collects third-party licensing fees in connection with the licensing of the Wilhelmina name. The company was founded by Wilhelmina Cooper in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

