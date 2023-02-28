ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,494 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.43% of ANSYS worth $82,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 9,241.9% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,302,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,565 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 22.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,857,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,787,000 after purchasing an additional 517,220 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 629.3% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 420,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,137,000 after purchasing an additional 362,501 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 20.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,297,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,795,000 after purchasing an additional 224,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 221.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,120,000 after purchasing an additional 161,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $295.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.91 and its 200-day moving average is $246.43. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $333.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

