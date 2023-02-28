Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Apple Hospitality REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

NYSE APLE opened at $16.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $18.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 7,602.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Further Reading

