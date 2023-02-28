Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $23.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.11% from the stock’s previous close.

ARNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark cut their price target on Arconic from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.37. Arconic has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 2.00.

Arconic declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,311,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,389,000 after acquiring an additional 991,281 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,898,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,745,000 after acquiring an additional 111,451 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 50.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,816 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Arconic by 23.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,979,000 after buying an additional 992,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 805.9% in the second quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 4,076,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,349,000 after buying an additional 3,626,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

