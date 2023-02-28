Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target Lowered to $61.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $81.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arvinas has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.75.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas Price Performance

Arvinas stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $75.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.46). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 43.79% and a negative net margin of 228.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -5.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 135,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.