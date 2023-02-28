ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Holdings Decreased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 92.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,032 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in ASML were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.1% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in ASML by 3.1% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 15.6% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 2.7% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $632.08 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $714.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $629.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $551.12.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.53%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded ASML to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.46.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.