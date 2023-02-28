Atreca (BCEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st.

Atreca Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BCEL opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51. Atreca has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $5.36.

Institutional Trading of Atreca

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCEL. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Atreca by 2,858.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 381,717 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Atreca by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 195,400 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Atreca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Atreca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Atreca by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 555,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 77,798 shares during the period. 40.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atreca Company Profile

BCEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Atreca from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

