Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,248 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,236 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.06% of Autodesk worth $24,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,262,412 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $904,924,000 after purchasing an additional 58,934 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,952,997 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $925,219,000 after acquiring an additional 133,780 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $607,727,000 after acquiring an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,262,629 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $422,518,000 after acquiring an additional 34,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,934,110 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $414,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ADSK. Mizuho increased their price objective on Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Autodesk to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.43.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $196.68 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,564 shares of company stock worth $512,444 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

See Also

